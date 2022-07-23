In Exercises 77–92, use the graph to determine a. the function's domain; b. the function's range; c. the x-intercepts, if any; d. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.
Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Chapter 3, Problem 84
If one point on a line is (2, −6) and the line's slope is -3/2, find the y-intercept.
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Recall the slope-intercept form of a line: \(y = mx + b\), where \(m\) is the slope and \(b\) is the y-intercept.
Substitute the given slope \(m = -\frac{3}{2}\) into the equation: \(y = -\frac{3}{2}x + b\).
Use the given point \((2, -6)\) by substituting \(x = 2\) and \(y = -6\) into the equation: \(-6 = -\frac{3}{2} \times 2 + b\).
Simplify the multiplication on the right side: \(-6 = -3 + b\).
Solve for \(b\) by adding 3 to both sides: \(b = -6 + 3\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Slope of a Line
The slope measures the steepness and direction of a line, defined as the ratio of the change in y to the change in x between two points. It is often represented as 'm' and is crucial for writing the equation of a line.
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The Slope of a Line
Slope-Intercept Form of a Line
The slope-intercept form is y = mx + b, where m is the slope and b is the y-intercept. This form allows easy identification of the line's slope and where it crosses the y-axis, facilitating the calculation of unknown parameters.
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Graphing Lines in Slope-Intercept Form
Using a Point to Find the Y-Intercept
Given a point (x, y) on the line and the slope m, substitute these values into y = mx + b to solve for b, the y-intercept. This method uses known information to find the line's vertical intercept.
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Related Practice
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Textbook Question
In Exercises 77–92, use the graph to determine a. the function's domain; b. the function's range; c. the x-intercepts, if any; d. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.
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Begin by graphing the absolute value function, f(x) = |x|. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = |x+3|
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Use the graphs of f and g to solve Exercises 83–90.
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In Exercises 82–84, find f + g, f - g, fg, and f/g. Determine the domain for each function. f(x) = √(x + 7), g(x) = √(x - 2)
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