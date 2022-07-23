Textbook Question
If one point on a line is (2, −6) and the line's slope is -3/2, find the y-intercept.
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If one point on a line is (2, −6) and the line's slope is -3/2, find the y-intercept.
Graph each linear function. 6x-5f(x) - 20 = 0
Find f + g, f - g, fg, and f/g. f(x) = x2 + x + 1, g(x) = x2 -1
In Exercises 77–92, use the graph to determine a. the function's domain; b. the function's range; c. the x-intercepts, if any; d. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.
Use the graphs of f and g to solve Exercises 83–90.
Find (f+g)(−3).
In Exercises 82–84, find f + g, f - g, fg, and f/g. Determine the domain for each function. f(x) = √(x + 7), g(x) = √(x - 2)