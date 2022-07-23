Find the slope of each line, provided that it has a slope. through (2, -2) and (3, -4)
2. Graphs of Equations
Lines
Problem 61
Textbook Question
For each line described, write an equation in (a) slope-intercept form, if possible, and (b) standard form. through (3, -5) with slope -2.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the slope-intercept form of a line is given by the equation \(y = mx + b\), where \(m\) is the slope and \(b\) is the y-intercept.
Use the given slope \(m = -2\) and the point \((3, -5)\) to find the y-intercept \(b\). Substitute \(x = 3\), \(y = -5\), and \(m = -2\) into the slope-intercept form: \(-5 = -2 \times 3 + b\).
Solve the equation \(-5 = -6 + b\) for \(b\) by adding 6 to both sides: \(b = -5 + 6\).
Write the slope-intercept form of the line using the slope \(m = -2\) and the y-intercept \(b\) found in the previous step: \(y = -2x + b\).
To write the equation in standard form, rearrange the slope-intercept form \(y = -2x + b\) by moving all terms to one side to get \(Ax + By = C\), where \(A\), \(B\), and \(C\) are integers and \(A\) is non-negative.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Slope-Intercept Form
The slope-intercept form of a line is y = mx + b, where m represents the slope and b is the y-intercept. It is useful for quickly graphing lines and understanding how the slope affects the line's steepness and direction.
Point-Slope Relationship
Given a point (x₁, y₁) and a slope m, the equation of the line can be found using y - y₁ = m(x - x₁). This form helps derive the slope-intercept form by substituting the known point and slope.
Standard Form of a Line
The standard form of a line is Ax + By = C, where A, B, and C are integers, and A ≥ 0. It is another way to express linear equations, often used for solving systems of equations or when integer coefficients are preferred.
