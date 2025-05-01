Problem 25
Solve each equation. Then state whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 2x/3 = 6 - x/4
Problem 27
Solve each equation. Then state whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. (3x+1)/3 - 13/2 = (1-x)/4
Problem 34
Solve each equation. Then state whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 3-5(2x + 1) - 2(x-4) = 0
Problem 50
Perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (7-i)(2+3i)
Problem 61
Solve each equation by the square root property.
Problem 64
Determine the constant that should be added to the binomial so that it becomes a perfect square trinomial. Then write and factor the trinomial.
Problem 67
Solve each equation by completing the square.
Problem 70
Solve each equation using the quadratic formula.
Problem 72
Without solving the given quadratic equation, determine the number and type of solutions.
Problem 75
Solve each equation by the method of your choice.
Problem 77
Solve each equation by the method of your choice.
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
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