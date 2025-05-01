Problem 23
In Exercises 21–28, divide and express the result in standard form. 2i/(1 + i)
Problem 25
Divide and express the result in standard form. 8i/(4 - 3i)
Problem 47
Perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form.
Problem 49
Perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form.
Problem 65
Perform the indicated operation(s) and write the result in standard form. (2 - 3i)(1 - i) - (3 - i)(3 + i)
Problem 66
Perform the indicated operation(s) and write the result in standard form. (8 + 9i)(2 - i) - (1 - i)(1 + i)
Problem 96
Perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (1 + i)/(1 + 2i) + (1 - i)/(1 - 2i)
Problem 97
Perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. 8/(1 + 2/i)
Problem 101
Exercises 100–102 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Factor:
Problem 1
Solve each equation in Exercises 1 - 14 by factoring.
Problem 3
Solve each equation in Exercises 1 - 14 by factoring.
Problem 5
Solve each equation in Exercises 1 - 14 by factoring.
Problem 7
Solve each equation in Exercises 1 - 14 by factoring.
Problem 9
Solve each equation in Exercises 1 - 14 by factoring.
Problem 11
Solve each equation in Exercises 1 - 14 by factoring.
Problem 13
Solve each equation in Exercises 1 - 14 by factoring. 7 - 7x = (3x + 2)(x - 1)
Problem 15
Solve each equation in Exercises 15–34 by the square root property.
Problem 16
Solve each equation in Exercises 15–34 by the square root property.
Problem 19
Solve each equation in Exercises 15–34 by the square root property.
Problem 23
Solve each equation in Exercises 15–34 by the square root property.
Problem 25
Solve each equation in Exercises 15–34 by the square root property.
Problem 27
Solve each equation in Exercises 15–34 by the square root property.
Problem 29
Solve each equation in Exercises 15–34 by the square root property.
Problem 35
In Exercises 35–46, determine the constant that should be added to the binomial so that it becomes a perfect square trinomial. Then write and factor the trinomial.
Problem 41
In Exercises 35–46, determine the constant that should be added to the binomial so that it becomes a perfect square trinomial. Then write and factor the trinomial.
Problem 43
In Exercises 35–46, determine the constant that should be added to the binomial so that it becomes a perfect square trinomial. Then write and factor the trinomial.
Problem 45
In Exercises 35–46, determine the constant that should be added to the binomial so that it becomes a perfect square trinomial. Then write and factor the trinomial.
Problem 47
Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square.
Problem 49
Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square.
Problem 50
Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square.
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
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