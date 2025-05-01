Problem 12
An electronic pass for a toll road costs $30. The toll is normally $5.00 but is reduced by 30% for people who have purchased the electronic pass. Determine the number of times the road must be used so that the total cost without the pass is the same as the total cost with the pass.
Problem 15
After a 20% reduction, you purchase a television for $336. What was the television's price before the reduction?
Problem 17
Including a 10.5% hotel tax, your room in San Diego cost $216.58 per night. Find the nightly cost before the tax was added.
Problem 18
Including a 17.4% hotel tax, your room in Chicago cost $287.63 per night. Find the nightly cost before the tax was added.
Problem 19
Exercises 19–20 involve markup, the amount added to the dealer's cost of an item to arrive at the selling price of that item. The selling price of a refrigerator is $1198. If the markup is 25% of the dealer's cost, what is the dealer's cost of the refrigerator?
Problem 21
You invested $20,000 in two accounts paying 1.45% and 1.59% annual interest. If the total interest earned for the year was $307.50, how much was invested at each rate?
Problem 22
You invested $30,000 in two accounts paying 2.19% and 2.45% annual interest. If the total interest earned for the year was $705.88, how much was invested at each rate?
Problem 25
A rectangular soccer field is twice as long as it is wide. If the perimeter of the soccer field is 300 yards, what are its dimensions?
Problem 26
A rectangular swimming pool is three times as long as it is wide. If the perimeter of the pool is 320 feet, what are its dimensions?
Problem 27
The length of the rectangular tennis court at Wimbledon is 6 feet longer than twice the width. If the court's perimeter is 228 feet, what are the court's dimensions?
Problem 28
The length of a rectangular pool is 6 meters less than twice the width. If the pool's perimeter is 126 meters, what are its dimensions?
Problem 31
An automobile repair shop charged a customer $1182, listing $357 for parts and the remainder for labor. If the cost of labor is $75 per hour, how many hours of labor did it take to repair the car?
Problem 32
A repair bill on a sailboat came to $2356, including $826 for parts and the remainder for labor. If the cost of labor is $90 per hour, how many hours of labor did it take to repair the sailboat?
Problem 33
For an international telephone call, a telephone company charges $0.43 for the first minute, $0.32 for each additional minute, and a $2.10 service charge. If the cost of a call is $5.73, how long did the person talk?
Problem 34
A job pays an annual salary of $57,900, which includes a holiday bonus of $1500. If paychecks are issued twice a month, what is the gross amount for each paycheck?
Problem 37
In Exercises 35–54, solve each formula for the specified variable. Do you recognize the formula? If so, what does it describe? A = (1/2)bh for b
Problem 41
In Exercises 35–54, solve each formula for the specified variable. Do you recognize the formula? If so, what does it describe? E = mc2 for m
Problem 47
In Exercises 35–54, solve each formula for the specified variable. Do you recognize the formula? If so, what does it describe? S = P + Prt for r
Problem 50
In Exercises 35–54, solve each formula for the specified variable. Do you recognize the formula? If so, what does it describe? S = C/(1 - r) for r
Problem 52
In Exercises 35–54, solve each formula for the specified variable. Do you recognize the formula? If so, what does it describe? A = 2lw + 2lh + 2wh for h
Problem 73
Exercises 73–75 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Multiply: (7 - 3x)(- 2 - 5x)
Problem 74
Exercises 73–75 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Simplify: √18 - √8
Problem 1
In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. (7 + 2i) + (1 - 4i)
Problem 3
In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. (3 + 2i) - (5 - 7i)
Problem 5
In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. 6 - (- 5 + 4i) - (- 13 - i)
Problem 7
In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. 8i - (14 - 9i)
Problem 13
Find each product and write the result in standard form. (7 - 5i)(- 2 - 3i)
Problem 15
Find each product and write the result in standard form. (3 + 5i)(3 - 5i)
Problem 17
Find each product and write the result in standard form. (- 5 + i)(- 5 - i)
Problem 19
Find each product and write the result in standard form. (2 + 3i)2
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
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