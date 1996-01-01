A new car worth $36,000 is depreciating in value by $4000 per year.
a. Write a formula that models the car’s value, y, in dollars, after x years.
b. Use the formula from part (a) to determine after how many years the car’s value will be $12,000.
c. Graph the formula from part (a) in the first quadrant of a rectangular coordinate system. Then show your solution to part (b) on the graph.
