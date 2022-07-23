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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 101
Chapter 2, Problem 101

Exercises 100–102 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Factor: x26x+9x^2 - 6x + 9

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1
Recognize that the quadratic expression is in the form \(x^2 - 6x + 9\), which is a trinomial that might be a perfect square.
Recall the perfect square trinomial formula: \((a - b)^2 = a^2 - 2ab + b^2\).
Identify \(a\) and \(b\) such that \(a^2 = x^2\) and \(b^2 = 9\), so \(a = x\) and \(b = 3\).
Check if the middle term \(-6x\) matches \(-2ab = -2 \times x \times 3 = -6x\), which it does.
Write the factored form as \((x - 3)^2\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Factoring Quadratic Expressions

Factoring quadratics involves rewriting a quadratic expression as a product of two binomials. This process helps simplify expressions and solve equations. Recognizing patterns like perfect square trinomials or using methods such as factoring by grouping is essential.
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Perfect Square Trinomials

A perfect square trinomial is a quadratic expression that can be written as the square of a binomial, typically in the form a^2 ± 2ab + b^2 = (a ± b)^2. Identifying this pattern allows quick factoring without trial and error.
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Solving Quadratic Equations by Completing the Square

Using the Quadratic Formula or Completing the Square

When factoring is not straightforward, the quadratic formula or completing the square can find roots of the quadratic. These roots help express the quadratic as a product of linear factors, aiding in factoring and solving equations.
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Solving Quadratic Equations by Completing the Square
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. x2 - 4x + 29 = 0

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Solve each equation. 5 - 12x = 8 - 7x - [6 ÷ 3(2 + 53) + 5x]

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Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. x2=4x7x^2 = 4x - 7

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Solve each equation in Exercises 96–102 by the method of your choice. -4|x+1| + 12 = 0

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In Exercises 101–106, solve each equation. x5=2\(\left\)|\(\sqrt{x}\)-5\(\right\)|=2

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 91–100, find all values of x satisfying the given conditions.y1=6(2xx3)2,y2=5(2xx3),andy1 exceeds y2 by 6.y_1 = 6 \(\left\)( \(\frac{2x}{x - 3}\) \(\right\))^2, \(\quad\) y_2 = 5 \(\left\)( \(\frac{2x}{x - 3}\) \(\right\)), \(\quad\) \(\text{and}\) \(\quad\) y_1 \(\text{ exceeds }\) y_2 \(\text{ by }\) 6.

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