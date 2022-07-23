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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 101
Chapter 2, Problem 101

In Exercises 101–106, solve each equation. x5=2\(\left\)|\(\sqrt{x}\)-5\(\right\)|=2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by understanding the equation: \(|\sqrt{x} - 5| = 2\). The absolute value means the expression inside can be either 2 or -2.
Set up two separate equations to remove the absolute value: \(\sqrt{x} - 5 = 2\) and \(\sqrt{x} - 5 = -2\).
Solve the first equation: add 5 to both sides to get \(\sqrt{x} = 7\), then square both sides to eliminate the square root, resulting in \(x = 7^2\).
Solve the second equation: add 5 to both sides to get \(\sqrt{x} = 3\), then square both sides to eliminate the square root, resulting in \(x = 3^2\).
Check both solutions in the original equation to ensure they do not produce extraneous results, since squaring can introduce invalid solutions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Value Equations

An absolute value equation involves expressions within absolute value bars, which represent the distance from zero on the number line. To solve |A| = B, where B ≥ 0, split it into two cases: A = B and A = -B. This approach helps find all possible solutions that satisfy the original equation.
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Square Root Function

The square root function, √x, returns the non-negative number whose square is x. It is defined only for x ≥ 0 in the real numbers. Understanding its domain is crucial when solving equations involving √x to ensure solutions are valid.
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Solving Equations with Radicals and Absolute Values

When solving equations that combine radicals and absolute values, isolate the absolute value expression first, then consider the domain restrictions from the radical. After splitting the absolute value into two cases, solve each resulting equation carefully, checking for extraneous solutions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use interval notation to represent all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y = |2x - 5| + 1 and y > 9

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. x2 - 4x + 29 = 0

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation. 5 - 12x = 8 - 7x - [6 ÷ 3(2 + 53) + 5x]

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. x2=4x7x^2 = 4x - 7

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Textbook Question

Exercises 100–102 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Factor: x26x+9x^2 - 6x + 9

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 91–100, find all values of x satisfying the given conditions.y1=6(2xx3)2,y2=5(2xx3),andy1 exceeds y2 by 6.y_1 = 6 \(\left\)( \(\frac{2x}{x - 3}\) \(\right\))^2, \(\quad\) y_2 = 5 \(\left\)( \(\frac{2x}{x - 3}\) \(\right\)), \(\quad\) \(\text{and}\) \(\quad\) y_1 \(\text{ exceeds }\) y_2 \(\text{ by }\) 6.

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