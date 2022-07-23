Textbook Question
Use interval notation to represent all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y = |2x - 5| + 1 and y > 9
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Use interval notation to represent all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y = |2x - 5| + 1 and y > 9
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. x2 - 4x + 29 = 0
Solve each equation. 5 - 12x = 8 - 7x - [6 ÷ 3(2 + 53) + 5x]
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice.
Exercises 100–102 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Factor:
In Exercises 91–100, find all values of x satisfying the given conditions.