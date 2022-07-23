Textbook Question
Solve each equation. 5 - 12x = 8 - 7x - [6 ÷ 3(2 + 53) + 5x]
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Solve each equation. 5 - 12x = 8 - 7x - [6 ÷ 3(2 + 53) + 5x]
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice.
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice.
In Exercises 101–106, solve each equation.
Use interval notation to represent all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y = 8 - |5x + 3| and y is at least 6
Exercises 100–102 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Factor: