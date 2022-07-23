Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 102
Chapter 2, Problem 102

Solve each equation in Exercises 96–102 by the method of your choice. -4|x+1| + 12 = 0

Verified step by step guidance
1
Rewrite the equation to isolate the absolute value expression. Start by subtracting 12 from both sides: -4|x+1| = -12.
Divide both sides of the equation by -4 to further isolate the absolute value: |x+1| = 3.
Recall the definition of absolute value: |A| = B implies two cases: A = B or A = -B. Apply this to the equation: x+1 = 3 or x+1 = -3.
Solve each case separately. For the first case, subtract 1 from both sides: x = 3 - 1. For the second case, subtract 1 from both sides: x = -3 - 1.
Write the solutions as a set of values for x. These are the solutions to the equation.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Value

Absolute value represents the distance of a number from zero on the number line, regardless of direction. It is denoted by vertical bars, such as |x|, and is always non-negative. Understanding how to manipulate absolute values is crucial for solving equations that involve them, as it often leads to two separate cases based on the definition of absolute value.
Recommended video:
7:12
Parabolas as Conic Sections Example 1

Linear Equations

A linear equation is an equation of the first degree, meaning it involves variables raised only to the power of one. The general form is ax + b = c, where a, b, and c are constants. Solving linear equations often involves isolating the variable on one side, which is essential when dealing with equations that arise from absolute value expressions.
Recommended video:
06:00
Categorizing Linear Equations

Equation Solving Techniques

Various techniques can be employed to solve equations, including substitution, elimination, and graphical methods. In the context of absolute value equations, it is common to isolate the absolute value expression first and then set up two separate equations to account for both the positive and negative scenarios. Mastery of these techniques is vital for effectively finding solutions to complex equations.
Recommended video:
5:02
Solving Logarithmic Equations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each equation. 5 - 12x = 8 - 7x - [6 ÷ 3(2 + 53) + 5x]

778
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. 2x27x=02x^2 - 7x = 0

775
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. x2=4x7x^2 = 4x - 7

821
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 101–106, solve each equation. x2+2x36=12|x^2 + 2x - 36| = 12

665
views
Textbook Question

Use interval notation to represent all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y = 8 - |5x + 3| and y is at least 6

849
views
Textbook Question

Exercises 100–102 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Factor: x26x+9x^2 - 6x + 9

904
views