Discriminant

The discriminant of a quadratic equation, given by the formula D = b^2 - 4ac, helps determine the nature of the roots. If D > 0, there are two distinct real roots; if D = 0, there is exactly one real root (a repeated root); and if D < 0, the roots are complex (non-real). Analyzing the discriminant is crucial for predicting the type of solutions before attempting to solve the equation.