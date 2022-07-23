Textbook Question
Use interval notation to represent all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y = |2x - 5| + 1 and y > 9
782
views
Use interval notation to represent all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y = |2x - 5| + 1 and y > 9
Perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (i98 - i94)/i49
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice.
In Exercises 101–106, solve each equation.
Exercises 100–102 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Factor:
In Exercises 91–100, find all values of x satisfying the given conditions.