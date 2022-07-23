Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 28
Chapter 2, Problem 28

The length of a rectangular pool is 6 meters less than twice the width. If the pool's perimeter is 126 meters, what are its dimensions?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Define variables: Let the width of the pool be \(w\) meters. Then, the length of the pool is \(2w - 6\) meters, since it is 6 meters less than twice the width.
Recall the formula for the perimeter of a rectangle: \(P = 2 \times (\text{length} + \text{width})\). Here, the perimeter \(P\) is given as 126 meters.
Set up the equation using the perimeter formula: \(126 = 2 \times ((2w - 6) + w)\).
Simplify the equation inside the parentheses: \(126 = 2 \times (3w - 6)\), then distribute the 2: \(126 = 6w - 12\).
Solve the linear equation for \(w\): add 12 to both sides to get \(126 + 12 = 6w\), then divide both sides by 6 to find \(w\). Once \(w\) is found, substitute back to find the length \(2w - 6\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Formulating Algebraic Expressions from Word Problems

This involves translating verbal descriptions into mathematical expressions or equations. For example, 'length is 6 meters less than twice the width' can be written as L = 2W - 6. This step is crucial for setting up equations that represent the problem.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:09
Introduction to Algebraic Expressions

Perimeter of a Rectangle

The perimeter of a rectangle is the total distance around it, calculated as P = 2(length + width). Understanding this formula allows you to relate the given perimeter to the dimensions of the pool and form an equation to solve.

Solving Linear Equations

Once the problem is expressed as an equation, solving linear equations involves isolating the variable to find its value. This includes combining like terms, using inverse operations, and checking solutions for accuracy.
Recommended video:
04:02
Solving Linear Equations with Fractions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Graph each equation in Exercises 13 - 28. Let x = - 3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, 3

y = x3 - 1

975
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation in Exercises 15–34 by the square root property.(3x+2)2=9 (3x + 2)^2 = 9

780
views
Textbook Question

Graph each equation in Exercises 13 - 28. Let x = - 3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, 3

y = x3

228
views
Textbook Question

In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. 3x - 7 ≥ 13

909
views
Textbook Question

Exercises 27–40 contain linear equations with constants in denominators. Solve each equation. 20 - x/3 = x/2

943
views
Textbook Question

Exercises 27–40 contain linear equations with constants in denominators. Solve each equation. x/3 = x/2 - 2

944
views