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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 27a
Chapter 2, Problem 27a

Graph each equation in Exercises 13 - 28. Let x = - 3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, 3
y = x3

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1
Identify the given equation: y = x^3. This is a cubic function, which means the graph will have a characteristic S-shape, passing through the origin (0, 0).
Create a table of values for the given x-values: x = -3, -2, -1, 0, 1, 2, 3. For each x-value, substitute it into the equation y = x^3 to calculate the corresponding y-value. For example, when x = -3, y = (-3)^3 = -27.
Complete the table of values by calculating y for all the given x-values. The table will look like this: x = -3, -2, -1, 0, 1, 2, 3 and corresponding y-values will be calculated as y = x^3.
Plot the points from the table of values on a coordinate plane. For example, plot (-3, -27), (-2, -8), (-1, -1), (0, 0), (1, 1), (2, 8), and (3, 27).
Draw a smooth curve through the plotted points to represent the graph of the cubic function y = x^3. Ensure the curve reflects the S-shape characteristic of cubic functions, with the graph decreasing for negative x-values, passing through the origin, and increasing for positive x-values.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Graphing Functions

Graphing functions involves plotting points on a coordinate plane to visualize the relationship between the input (x-values) and output (y-values). For the equation y = x^3, each x-value corresponds to a specific y-value calculated by cubing x. Understanding how to plot these points accurately is essential for interpreting the function's behavior.
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Graphs of Logarithmic Functions

Cubic Functions

Cubic functions are polynomial functions of degree three, characterized by their general form y = ax^3 + bx^2 + cx + d. The function y = x^3 is a simple cubic function where a = 1, b = 0, c = 0, and d = 0. These functions typically exhibit an S-shaped curve and can have one or two turning points, influencing their graph's shape and direction.
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Function Composition

Evaluating Functions

Evaluating functions involves substituting specific values for the variable to find corresponding outputs. In this case, substituting x = -3, -2, -1, 0, 1, 2, and 3 into the equation y = x^3 allows us to calculate the y-values. This process is crucial for generating the points needed to accurately graph the function.
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Evaluating Composed Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each equation. Then state whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. (3x+1)/3 - 13/2 = (1-x)/4

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Textbook Question

Graph each equation in Exercises 13 - 28. Let x = - 3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, 3

y = x3 - 1

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation in Exercises 15–34 by the square root property.(3x+2)2=9 (3x + 2)^2 = 9

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Textbook Question

The length of a rectangular pool is 6 meters less than twice the width. If the pool's perimeter is 126 meters, what are its dimensions?

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 21–28, divide and express the result in standard form. (2 + 3i)/(2 + i)

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Textbook Question

Exercises 27–40 contain linear equations with constants in denominators. Solve each equation. x/3 = x/2 - 2

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