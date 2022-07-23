In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form. √(12 - 4 × 0.5 × 5)
Exercises 27–40 contain linear equations with constants in denominators. Solve each equation. (x + 3)/6 = 3/8 + (x - 5)/4
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Key Concepts
Solving Linear Equations
Clearing Fractions by Finding a Common Denominator
Properties of Equality
Solve each equation. Then state whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 3-5(2x + 1) - 2(x-4) = 0
Solve each equation in Exercises 15–34 by the square root property. (2x + 8)2 = 27
A job pays an annual salary of \$57,900, which includes a holiday bonus of \$1500. If paychecks are issued twice a month, what is the gross amount for each paycheck?
In Exercises 35–46, determine the constant that should be added to the binomial so that it becomes a perfect square trinomial. Then write and factor the trinomial.
In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. 4(x + 1) + 2 ≥ 3x + 6