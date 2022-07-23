Textbook Question
In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form. √(12 - 4 × 0.5 × 5)
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In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form. √(12 - 4 × 0.5 × 5)
Solve each equation in Exercises 15–34 by the square root property. (2x + 8)2 = 27
A job pays an annual salary of \$57,900, which includes a holiday bonus of \$1500. If paychecks are issued twice a month, what is the gross amount for each paycheck?
In Exercises 35–46, determine the constant that should be added to the binomial so that it becomes a perfect square trinomial. Then write and factor the trinomial.
Exercises 27–40 contain linear equations with constants in denominators. Solve each equation. (x + 3)/6 = 3/8 + (x - 5)/4
Solve each formula for the specified variable. Do you recognize the formula? If so, what does it describe? D = RT for R