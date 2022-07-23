Solve each equation. Then state whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 3-5(2x + 1) - 2(x-4) = 0
Solve each equation in Exercises 15–34 by the square root property. (2x + 8)2 = 27
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Key Concepts
Square Root Property
Isolating the Variable
Extraneous Solutions
Exercises 27–40 contain linear equations with constants in denominators. Solve each equation. 3x/5 - x = x/10 - 5/2
A job pays an annual salary of \$57,900, which includes a holiday bonus of \$1500. If paychecks are issued twice a month, what is the gross amount for each paycheck?
In Exercises 35–46, determine the constant that should be added to the binomial so that it becomes a perfect square trinomial. Then write and factor the trinomial.
Exercises 27–40 contain linear equations with constants in denominators. Solve each equation. (x + 3)/6 = 3/8 + (x - 5)/4
In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. 4(x + 1) + 2 ≥ 3x + 6