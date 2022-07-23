Textbook Question
In Exercises 48–57, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. 6/(5+i)
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In Exercises 48–57, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. 6/(5+i)
Exercises 41–60 contain rational equations with variables in denominators. For each equation, a. write the value or values of the variable that make a denominator zero. These are the restrictions on the variable. b. Keeping the restrictions in mind, solve the equation. 3/(2x - 2) + 1/2 = 2/(x - 1)
Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square.
Solve each formula for the specified variable. Do you recognize the formula? If so, what does it describe? 1/R = 1/R1 + 1/R2 for R1
In Exercises 51–58, solve each compound inequality. - 3 ≤ x - 2 < 1
In Exercises 51–58, solve each compound inequality. - 11 < 2x - 1 ≤ - 5