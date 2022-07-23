Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 41–60 by making an appropriate substitution.
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Solve each equation in Exercises 41–60 by making an appropriate substitution.
In Exercises 35–54, solve each formula for the specified variable. Do you recognize the formula? If so, what does it describe? A = 2lw + 2lh + 2wh for h
Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square.
Exercises 41–60 contain rational equations with variables in denominators. For each equation, a. write the value or values of the variable that make a denominator zero. These are the restrictions on the variable. b. Keeping the restrictions in mind, solve the equation. 2/(x - 2) = x/(x - 2) - 2
In Exercises 51–58, solve each compound inequality. - 3 ≤ x - 2 < 1
In Exercises 53–60, write each power of i as as i, - 1, - i, or 1. i31