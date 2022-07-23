Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 53
Chapter 2, Problem 53

In Exercises 48–57, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. 6/(5+i)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the denominator contains a complex number (5 + i). To simplify the expression, we need to eliminate the imaginary part from the denominator by multiplying both the numerator and denominator by the conjugate of the denominator.
Step 2: The conjugate of (5 + i) is (5 - i). Multiply both the numerator and denominator of the fraction by (5 - i): \( \frac{6}{5+i} \cdot \frac{5-i}{5-i} \).
Step 3: Expand the numerator by distributing 6 across (5 - i): \( 6(5 - i) = 30 - 6i \).
Step 4: Expand the denominator using the difference of squares formula: \( (5+i)(5-i) = 5^2 - i^2 = 25 - (-1) = 25 + 1 = 26 \).
Step 5: Write the result as \( \frac{30 - 6i}{26} \). Simplify the fraction by dividing both the real and imaginary parts of the numerator by 26 to express the result in standard form \( a + bi \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complex Numbers

Complex numbers are numbers that have a real part and an imaginary part, expressed in the form a + bi, where a is the real part, b is the imaginary part, and i is the imaginary unit defined as the square root of -1. Understanding complex numbers is essential for performing operations involving them, such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division.
Recommended video:
04:22
Dividing Complex Numbers

Standard Form of Complex Numbers

The standard form of a complex number is a + bi, where a and b are real numbers. To express a complex number in standard form, it is often necessary to eliminate any imaginary numbers from the denominator of a fraction. This is typically achieved by multiplying the numerator and denominator by the conjugate of the denominator.
Recommended video:
05:02
Multiplying Complex Numbers

Conjugate of a Complex Number

The conjugate of a complex number a + bi is a - bi. The conjugate is useful in simplifying expressions involving complex numbers, particularly when dividing by a complex number. By multiplying by the conjugate, one can eliminate the imaginary part from the denominator, allowing the expression to be rewritten in standard form.
Recommended video:
05:33
Complex Conjugates
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each equation in Exercises 41–60 by making an appropriate substitution. x25+x156=0x^{\(\frac{2}{5}\)} + x^{\(\frac{1}{5}\)} - 6 = 0

593
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 35–54, solve each formula for the specified variable. Do you recognize the formula? If so, what does it describe? A = 2lw + 2lh + 2wh for h

665
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square. x2+4x+1=0x^2 + 4x + 1 = 0

768
views
Textbook Question

Exercises 41–60 contain rational equations with variables in denominators. For each equation, a. write the value or values of the variable that make a denominator zero. These are the restrictions on the variable. b. Keeping the restrictions in mind, solve the equation. 2/(x - 2) = x/(x - 2) - 2

841
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 51–58, solve each compound inequality. - 3 ≤ x - 2 < 1

777
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 53–60, write each power of i as as i, - 1, - i, or 1. i31

816
views