Textbook Question
Graph each equation in Exercises 13 - 28. Let x = - 3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, 3
y = 9 - x2
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Graph each equation in Exercises 13 - 28. Let x = - 3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, 3
y = 9 - x2
Solve each equation. Then state whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 2x/3 = 6 - x/4
Divide and express the result in standard form. - 6i/(3 + 2i)
In Exercises 15–26, use graphs to find each set. [3, ∞) ⋃ (6, ∞)
A rectangular swimming pool is three times as long as it is wide. If the perimeter of the pool is 320 feet, what are its dimensions?
A rectangular soccer field is twice as long as it is wide. If the perimeter of the soccer field is 300 yards, what are its dimensions?