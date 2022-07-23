Start by expanding the expressions inside the brackets on both sides of the equation. For the left side, distribute the -3 across the terms inside the parentheses: \(-3(y + 2)\) becomes \(-3y - 6\). For the right side, distribute the -3 across \(2y - 5\) and also expand the terms inside the brackets: \(5(y - 1)\) becomes \(5y - 5\).