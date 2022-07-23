Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–26, solve and check each linear equation. 7x - 5 = 72
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In Exercises 1–26, solve and check each linear equation. 7x - 5 = 72
Solve each equation in Exercises 1 - 14 by factoring.
In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. (3 + 2i) - (5 - 7i)
Plot the given point in a rectangular coordinate system. (1, 4)
In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. [- 5, 2)
Graph each equation in Exercises 1–4. Let x= -3, -2. -1, 0, 1, 2 and 3. y = x^2-3