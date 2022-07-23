Ordered Pairs

An ordered pair is a pair of numbers used to represent a point in a coordinate system, written in the form (x, y). The first number, 'x', indicates the position along the x-axis, while the second number, 'y', indicates the position along the y-axis. For example, the point (-5/2, 3/2) means to move left 2.5 units on the x-axis and up 1.5 units on the y-axis, which is crucial for accurate plotting.