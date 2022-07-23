Textbook Question
Find each product and write the result in standard form. (7 - 5i)(- 2 - 3i)
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Find each product and write the result in standard form. (7 - 5i)(- 2 - 3i)
In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. (- ∞, 5.5)
Plot the given point in a rectangular coordinate system. (- 5/2, 3/2)
Solve each equation in Exercises 1 - 14 by factoring. 7 - 7x = (3x + 2)(x - 1)
In Exercises 1–26, solve and check each linear equation. 7x + 4 = x + 16
Graph each equation in Exercises 13 - 28. Let x = - 3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, 3
y = x2 - 2