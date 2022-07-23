Solve and check each linear equation. 3(x - 1) = 21

Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. 6 - (- 5 + 4i) - (- 13 - i)
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In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. 6 - (- 5 + 4i) - (- 13 - i)
In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. (2, ∞)
Solve each equation in Exercises 1 - 14 by factoring.
In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. [- 3, 1]
Plot the given point in a rectangular coordinate system. (- 4, - 2)
In Exercises 6–8, use the graph and determine the x-intercepts if any, and the y-intercepts if any. For each graph, tick marks along the axes represent one unit each.