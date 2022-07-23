Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 5
Chapter 2, Problem 5

Solve each equation in Exercises 1 - 14 by factoring. 6x2+11x10=06x^2 + 11x - 10 = 0

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start with the quadratic equation: \(6x^2 + 11x - 10 = 0\).
Identify the coefficients: \(a = 6\), \(b = 11\), and \(c = -10\).
Find two numbers that multiply to \(a \times c = 6 \times (-10) = -60\) and add up to \(b = 11\).
Rewrite the middle term \$11x$ as the sum of two terms using the numbers found in the previous step, then group the terms to factor by grouping.
Factor out the greatest common factor (GCF) from each group, then factor the common binomial factor to express the quadratic as a product of two binomials set equal to zero.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Factoring Quadratic Equations

Factoring quadratic equations involves rewriting the quadratic expression as a product of two binomials. This method is useful for solving equations set to zero by finding values of x that make each factor zero. For example, factoring 6x² + 11x - 10 helps break it down into simpler expressions to solve.
Recommended video:
06:08
Solving Quadratic Equations by Factoring

Zero Product Property

The zero product property states that if the product of two factors equals zero, then at least one of the factors must be zero. This principle allows us to set each factor equal to zero and solve for the variable, which is essential after factoring a quadratic equation.
Recommended video:
3:49
Product, Quotient, and Power Rules of Logs

Solving Linear Equations

After factoring and applying the zero product property, solving linear equations involves isolating the variable to find its value. This step is straightforward and requires basic algebraic manipulation, such as adding, subtracting, multiplying, or dividing both sides of the equation.
Recommended video:
04:02
Solving Linear Equations with Fractions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve and check each linear equation. 3(x - 1) = 21

1006
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. 6 - (- 5 + 4i) - (- 13 - i)

1178
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. [- 3, 1]

764
views
Textbook Question

Plot the given point in a rectangular coordinate system. (- 4, - 2)

123
views
Textbook Question

Graph each equation in Exercises 1–4. Let x= -3, -2. -1, 0, 1, 2 and 3. y = |x|-2

149
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 6–8, use the graph and determine the x-intercepts if any, and the y-intercepts if any. For each graph, tick marks along the axes represent one unit each.

1309
views