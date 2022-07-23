Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 5
Chapter 2, Problem 5

In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. [- 3, 1]

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given interval: \([-3, 1]\). This is a closed interval including both endpoints \(-3\) and \(1\).
Recall that set-builder notation describes the set of all elements \(x\) that satisfy a certain condition. For an interval, this condition involves inequalities.
Since the interval includes all numbers from \(-3\) to \(1\), including the endpoints, the set-builder notation uses inequalities with \(\leq\) (less than or equal to).
Write the set-builder notation as: \(\{ x \mid -3 \leq x \leq 1 \}\), which reads as "the set of all \(x\) such that \(x\) is greater than or equal to \(-3\) and less than or equal to \(1\)."
To graph this interval on a number line, draw a line segment starting at \(-3\) and ending at \(1\), with solid dots at both \(-3\) and \(1\) to indicate that these endpoints are included.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Interval Notation

Interval notation is a way to represent a set of numbers between two endpoints. Square brackets [ ] indicate that endpoints are included (closed interval), while parentheses ( ) mean endpoints are excluded (open interval). For example, [-3, 1] includes all numbers from -3 to 1, including -3 and 1.
Recommended video:
05:18
Interval Notation

Set-Builder Notation

Set-builder notation describes a set by specifying a property that its members satisfy. For intervals, it typically uses inequalities to define the range, such as {x | -3 ≤ x ≤ 1}, meaning the set of all x such that x is between -3 and 1, inclusive.
Recommended video:
05:18
Interval Notation

Graphing Intervals on a Number Line

Graphing an interval involves shading the portion of the number line that represents all numbers in the interval. Closed endpoints are shown with solid dots, indicating inclusion, while open endpoints use hollow dots, indicating exclusion. For [-3, 1], shade from -3 to 1 with solid dots at both ends.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:35
Graphing Lines in Slope-Intercept Form
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve and check each linear equation. 3(x - 1) = 21

1006
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. 6 - (- 5 + 4i) - (- 13 - i)

1178
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Solve each equation in Exercises 1 - 14 by factoring. 6x2+11x10=06x^2 + 11x - 10 = 0

1052
views
Textbook Question

Solve each polynomial equation in Exercises 1–10 by factoring and then using the zero-product principle. 4x312x2=9x274x^3 - 12x^2 = 9x - 27

780
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Graph each equation in Exercises 1–4. Let x= -3, -2. -1, 0, 1, 2 and 3. y = |x|-2

149
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 6–8, use the graph and determine the x-intercepts if any, and the y-intercepts if any. For each graph, tick marks along the axes represent one unit each.

1309
views