Textbook Question
Solve and check each linear equation. 3(x - 1) = 21
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Solve and check each linear equation. 3(x - 1) = 21
In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. 6 - (- 5 + 4i) - (- 13 - i)
Solve each equation in Exercises 1 - 14 by factoring.
Solve each polynomial equation in Exercises 1–10 by factoring and then using the zero-product principle.
Graph each equation in Exercises 1–4. Let x= -3, -2. -1, 0, 1, 2 and 3. y = |x|-2
In Exercises 6–8, use the graph and determine the x-intercepts if any, and the y-intercepts if any. For each graph, tick marks along the axes represent one unit each.