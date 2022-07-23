Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–26, solve and check each linear equation. 7x - 5 = 72
1107
views
In Exercises 1–26, solve and check each linear equation. 7x - 5 = 72
Solve each equation in Exercises 1 - 14 by factoring.
Solve each polynomial equation in Exercises 1–10 by factoring and then using the zero-product principle.
Plot the given point in a rectangular coordinate system. (- 2, 3)
In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. [- 5, 2)
Solve each polynomial equation in Exercises 1–10 by factoring and then using the zero-product principle.