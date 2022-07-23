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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 3
Chapter 2, Problem 3

In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. (3 + 2i) - (5 - 7i)

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Identify the problem as the subtraction of two complex numbers: \((3 + 2i) - (5 - 7i)\).
Rewrite the expression by distributing the subtraction sign to the second complex number: \((3 + 2i) - 5 + 7i\).
Group the real parts together and the imaginary parts together: \((3 - 5) + (2i + 7i)\).
Perform the subtraction and addition separately for the real and imaginary parts: calculate \(3 - 5\) and \(2i + 7i\).
Write the final result in standard form \(a + bi\), where \(a\) is the real part and \(b\) is the coefficient of the imaginary part.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complex Numbers

Complex numbers are numbers in the form a + bi, where a and b are real numbers and i is the imaginary unit with the property i² = -1. They combine real and imaginary parts and are used to represent quantities that cannot be expressed on the real number line alone.
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Addition and Subtraction of Complex Numbers

To add or subtract complex numbers, combine their real parts and their imaginary parts separately. For example, (a + bi) - (c + di) = (a - c) + (b - d)i. This operation follows the same rules as combining like terms in algebra.
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Standard Form of a Complex Number

The standard form of a complex number is written as a + bi, where a is the real part and b is the coefficient of the imaginary part. Writing the result in standard form means expressing the answer clearly with the real and imaginary parts separated.
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