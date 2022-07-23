Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 3a
Chapter 2, Problem 3a

Plot the given point in a rectangular coordinate system. (- 2, 3)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the rectangular coordinate system: It consists of two perpendicular axes, the x-axis (horizontal) and the y-axis (vertical), which intersect at the origin (0, 0). Points are represented as ordered pairs (x, y).
Identify the coordinates of the given point: The point (-2, 3) has an x-coordinate of -2 and a y-coordinate of 3.
Locate the x-coordinate: Start at the origin (0, 0) and move 2 units to the left along the x-axis because the x-coordinate is -2.
Locate the y-coordinate: From the position at x = -2, move 3 units up along the y-axis because the y-coordinate is 3.
Mark the point: Place a dot at the location where x = -2 and y = 3. This is the graphical representation of the point (-2, 3) in the rectangular coordinate system.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rectangular Coordinate System

A rectangular coordinate system, also known as the Cartesian coordinate system, consists of two perpendicular axes: the x-axis (horizontal) and the y-axis (vertical). Each point in this system is defined by an ordered pair (x, y), where 'x' indicates the horizontal position and 'y' indicates the vertical position. This system allows for the precise location of points in a two-dimensional space.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:10
Graphs & the Rectangular Coordinate System

Plotting Points

Plotting points involves marking a specific location on the coordinate plane based on its coordinates. For the point (-2, 3), the x-coordinate is -2, which means you move 2 units left from the origin along the x-axis, and the y-coordinate is 3, indicating you move 3 units up along the y-axis. The intersection of these movements gives the exact location of the point.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:29
Graphing Equations of Two Variables by Plotting Points

Ordered Pairs

An ordered pair is a pair of numbers used to represent a point in a coordinate system, written in the form (x, y). The first number, 'x', corresponds to the horizontal position, while the second number, 'y', corresponds to the vertical position. The order of the numbers is crucial, as switching them would represent a different point in the coordinate plane.
Recommended video:
4:04
Fundamental Counting Principle
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. 6 - (- 5 + 4i) - (- 13 - i)

1178
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–26, solve and check each linear equation. 7x - 5 = 72

1107
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation in Exercises 1 - 14 by factoring. x2=8x15x^2 = 8x - 15

820
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. (3 + 2i) - (5 - 7i)

853
views
Textbook Question

Solve each polynomial equation in Exercises 1–10 by factoring and then using the zero-product principle. 4x312x2=9x274x^3 - 12x^2 = 9x - 27

780
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Graph each equation in Exercises 1–4. Let x= -3, -2. -1, 0, 1, 2 and 3. y = |x|-2

149
views