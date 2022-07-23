Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. 6 - (- 5 + 4i) - (- 13 - i)
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In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. 6 - (- 5 + 4i) - (- 13 - i)
Solve each equation in Exercises 1 - 14 by factoring.
In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. [- 3, 1]
Solve each equation in Exercises 1 - 14 by factoring.
Plot the given point in a rectangular coordinate system. (- 2, 3)
Solve each polynomial equation in Exercises 1–10 by factoring and then using the zero-product principle.