Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–26, solve and check each linear equation. 7x - 5 = 72
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In Exercises 1–26, solve and check each linear equation. 7x - 5 = 72
Solve each equation in Exercises 1 - 14 by factoring.
Solve each polynomial equation in Exercises 1–10 by factoring and then using the zero-product principle.
In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. (3 + 2i) - (5 - 7i)
Plot the given point in a rectangular coordinate system. (1, 4)
Graph each equation in Exercises 1–4. Let x= -3, -2. -1, 0, 1, 2 and 3. y = x^2-3