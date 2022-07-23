Textbook Question
In Exercises 99–106, solve each equation. 0.7x + 0.4(20) = 0.5(x + 20)
860
views
In Exercises 99–106, solve each equation. 0.7x + 0.4(20) = 0.5(x + 20)
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice.
In Exercises 104–106, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. (-2, ∞)
In Exercises 101–106, solve each equation.
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. 1/x + 1/(x + 2) = 1/3
In Exercises 101–106, solve each equation.