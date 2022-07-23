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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 105
Chapter 2, Problem 105

In Exercises 104–106, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. (-2, ∞)

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Understand the given interval: The interval (-2, ∞) represents all real numbers greater than -2 but not including -2 itself. The parentheses indicate that -2 is not part of the interval, and ∞ means the interval extends indefinitely in the positive direction.
Convert the interval to set-builder notation: In set-builder notation, we describe the set of numbers using a condition. For this interval, the condition is that x is greater than -2. This can be written as {x | x > -2}, where the vertical bar '|' means 'such that.'
Prepare to graph the interval on a number line: To graph the interval (-2, ∞), start by marking the point -2 on the number line. Since -2 is not included in the interval, use an open circle at -2 to indicate this.
Draw the graph: From the open circle at -2, draw a line extending to the right indefinitely to represent all numbers greater than -2. Add an arrow at the end of the line to show that the interval continues infinitely.
Review the solution: The interval (-2, ∞) is expressed in set-builder notation as {x | x > -2}, and the graph includes an open circle at -2 with a line extending to the right indefinitely.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Set-Builder Notation

Set-builder notation is a mathematical shorthand used to describe a set by specifying a property that its members must satisfy. For example, the interval (-2, ∞) can be expressed in set-builder notation as {x | x > -2}, meaning 'the set of all x such that x is greater than -2'. This notation is particularly useful for defining intervals and sets in a concise manner.
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Interval Notation

Intervals

An interval is a range of numbers between two endpoints. Intervals can be open, closed, or half-open, depending on whether the endpoints are included. The interval (-2, ∞) is an open interval starting at -2 and extending indefinitely to the right, meaning -2 is not included in the set, but all numbers greater than -2 are.
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Interval Notation

Graphing on a Number Line

Graphing an interval on a number line involves visually representing the range of values included in the interval. For the interval (-2, ∞), you would place an open circle at -2 to indicate that it is not included, and then shade the line to the right to show that all numbers greater than -2 are part of the interval. This visual representation helps in understanding the extent of the interval.
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Graphing Lines in Slope-Intercept Form
Related Practice
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Use the graph of y = |4 - x| to solve each inequality.

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