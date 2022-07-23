Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 103
Chapter 2, Problem 103

Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. 2x27x=02x^2 - 7x = 0

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start with the given quadratic equation: \(2x^2 - 7x = 0\).
Factor out the greatest common factor (GCF) from the terms on the left side. Here, \(x\) is common, so rewrite the equation as \(x(2x - 7) = 0\).
Apply the Zero Product Property, which states that if the product of two factors is zero, then at least one of the factors must be zero. Set each factor equal to zero: \(x = 0\) and \(2x - 7 = 0\).
Solve each equation separately. The first is already solved: \(x = 0\). For the second, add 7 to both sides to get \(2x = 7\), then divide both sides by 2 to isolate \(x\): \(x = \frac{7}{2}\).
Write the solution set as \(\{0, \frac{7}{2}\}\), which includes all values of \(x\) that satisfy the original equation.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Factoring Quadratic Equations

Factoring involves rewriting a quadratic equation as a product of simpler expressions set equal to zero. This method is useful when the quadratic can be expressed as a product of binomials or a monomial and a binomial, allowing the use of the zero-product property to find solutions.
Recommended video:
06:08
Solving Quadratic Equations by Factoring

Zero-Product Property

The zero-product property states that if the product of two factors is zero, then at least one of the factors must be zero. This principle is essential for solving equations after factoring, as it allows setting each factor equal to zero to find the roots of the equation.
Recommended video:
3:49
Product, Quotient, and Power Rules of Logs

Solving Linear Equations

After factoring, some factors may be linear expressions. Solving linear equations involves isolating the variable on one side to find its value. This step is straightforward and necessary to determine all solutions of the original quadratic equation.
Recommended video:
04:02
Solving Linear Equations with Fractions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 99–106, solve each equation. 0.7x + 0.4(20) = 0.5(x + 20)

860
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation in Exercises 96–102 by the method of your choice. -4|x+1| + 12 = 0

655
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 101–106, solve each equation. x2+2x36=12|x^2 + 2x - 36| = 12

665
views
Textbook Question

Use the graph of y = |4 - x| to solve each inequality.

|4 - x| ≥ 5

931
views
Textbook Question

Use interval notation to represent all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y = 8 - |5x + 3| and y is at least 6

849
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 101–106, solve each equation.x(x+1)342(x+1)2=0 x(x + 1)^3 - 42(x + 1)^2 = 0

643
views