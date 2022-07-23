Textbook Question
In Exercises 99–106, solve each equation. 0.7x + 0.4(20) = 0.5(x + 20)
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In Exercises 99–106, solve each equation. 0.7x + 0.4(20) = 0.5(x + 20)
Solve each equation in Exercises 96–102 by the method of your choice. -4|x+1| + 12 = 0
In Exercises 101–106, solve each equation.
Use the graph of y = |4 - x| to solve each inequality.
|4 - x| ≥ 5
Use interval notation to represent all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y = 8 - |5x + 3| and y is at least 6
In Exercises 101–106, solve each equation.