What is an inconsistent equation? Give an example.

Textbook Question
What is an identity equation? Give an example.
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What is an identity equation? Give an example.
When the sum of 1 and twice a negative number is subtracted from twice the square of the number, 0 results. Find the number.
When the sum of 6 and twice a positive number is subtracted from the square of the number, 0 results. Find the number.
List all numbers that must be excluded from the domain of each rational expression. 3/(2x2 + 4x - 9)
What is a conditional equation? Give an example.
Solve each equation by the method of your choice. 1/(x2 - 3x + 2) = 1/(x + 2) + 5/(x2 - 4)