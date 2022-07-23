Textbook Question
In Exercises 137–140, determine whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. The equation |x| = - 6 is equivalent to x = 6 or x = - 6.
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In Exercises 137–140, determine whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. The equation |x| = - 6 is equivalent to x = 6 or x = - 6.
When the sum of 1 and twice a negative number is subtracted from twice the square of the number, 0 results. Find the number.
When the sum of 6 and twice a positive number is subtracted from the square of the number, 0 results. Find the number.
Find b such that (7x + 4)/b + 13 = x has a solution set given by {- 6}.
Solve each equation by the method of your choice. √2 x2 + 3x - 2√2 = 0
What is an inconsistent equation? Give an example.