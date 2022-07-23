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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 127
Chapter 2, Problem 127

Solve each equation by the method of your choice. 1/(x2 - 3x + 2) = 1/(x + 2) + 5/(x2 - 4)

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1
Rewrite the equation to have a common denominator on both sides. Start by factoring the denominators where possible. For example, factor \(x^2 - 3x + 2\) as \((x - 1)(x - 2)\) and \(x^2 - 4\) as \((x - 2)(x + 2)\).
Express all terms with the least common denominator (LCD), which is \((x - 1)(x - 2)(x + 2)\). Rewrite each fraction accordingly: \(\frac{1}{(x - 1)(x - 2)}\), \(\frac{1}{x + 2}\), and \(\frac{5}{(x - 2)(x + 2)}\).
Multiply through by the LCD \((x - 1)(x - 2)(x + 2)\) to eliminate the denominators. This will leave you with a polynomial equation to solve.
Simplify the resulting polynomial equation by combining like terms and setting it equal to zero. This will give you a quadratic equation.
Solve the quadratic equation using factoring, the quadratic formula, or completing the square. Be sure to check for any extraneous solutions by substituting back into the original equation, as some solutions may make the original denominators undefined.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rational Expressions

Rational expressions are fractions where the numerator and denominator are polynomials. Understanding how to manipulate these expressions, including finding a common denominator and simplifying, is crucial for solving equations involving them. In this problem, the rational expressions on both sides of the equation must be combined and simplified to isolate the variable.
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Factoring Polynomials

Factoring polynomials involves rewriting a polynomial as a product of its factors. This is essential for simplifying rational expressions and solving equations. In the given equation, factoring the quadratic expressions in the denominators will help identify common factors and simplify the equation effectively.
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Finding Common Denominators

Finding a common denominator is a key step in adding or equating rational expressions. It allows for the combination of fractions into a single expression, making it easier to solve the equation. In this case, determining the least common denominator of the fractions on both sides will facilitate the elimination of the denominators and lead to a solvable equation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 137–140, determine whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. The equation |x| = - 6 is equivalent to x = 6 or x = - 6.

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Textbook Question

When the sum of 1 and twice a negative number is subtracted from twice the square of the number, 0 results. Find the number.

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Textbook Question

When the sum of 6 and twice a positive number is subtracted from the square of the number, 0 results. Find the number.

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Textbook Question

Find b such that (7x + 4)/b + 13 = x has a solution set given by {- 6}.

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation by the method of your choice. √2 x2 + 3x - 2√2 = 0

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Textbook Question

What is an inconsistent equation? Give an example.

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