Textbook Question
When the sum of 6 and twice a positive number is subtracted from the square of the number, 0 results. Find the number.
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When the sum of 6 and twice a positive number is subtracted from the square of the number, 0 results. Find the number.
Find b such that (7x + 4)/b + 13 = x has a solution set given by {- 6}.
What is a conditional equation? Give an example.
Solve each equation by the method of your choice. 1/(x2 - 3x + 2) = 1/(x + 2) + 5/(x2 - 4)
Solve each equation by the method of your choice. √2 x2 + 3x - 2√2 = 0
What is an inconsistent equation? Give an example.