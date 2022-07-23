Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 126
Chapter 2, Problem 126

When the sum of 1 and twice a negative number is subtracted from twice the square of the number, 0 results. Find the number.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Define the variable: Let the negative number be represented by \( x \).
Translate the problem into an equation: The sum of 1 and twice the negative number is \( 1 + 2x \). Subtract this from twice the square of the number, which is \( 2x^2 \), and set the result equal to 0. The equation becomes \( 2x^2 - (1 + 2x) = 0 \).
Simplify the equation: Distribute the negative sign to get \( 2x^2 - 1 - 2x = 0 \). Rearrange the terms to form a standard quadratic equation: \( 2x^2 - 2x - 1 = 0 \).
Solve the quadratic equation: Use the quadratic formula \( x = \frac{-b \pm \sqrt{b^2 - 4ac}}{2a} \), where \( a = 2 \), \( b = -2 \), and \( c = -1 \). Substitute these values into the formula.
Simplify the quadratic formula: Calculate the discriminant \( b^2 - 4ac \), simplify the square root, and solve for \( x \) to find the two possible solutions for the negative number.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Algebraic Expressions

Algebraic expressions are mathematical phrases that can include numbers, variables, and operations. In this problem, we need to translate the verbal statement into an algebraic expression to represent the relationship between the negative number and the operations described. Understanding how to form and manipulate these expressions is crucial for solving the equation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:09
Introduction to Algebraic Expressions

Quadratic Equations

A quadratic equation is a polynomial equation of the form ax² + bx + c = 0, where a, b, and c are constants. In this question, the phrase 'twice the square of the number' indicates that we will be dealing with a quadratic term. Recognizing how to set up and solve quadratic equations is essential for finding the value of the unknown number.
Recommended video:
05:35
Introduction to Quadratic Equations

Solving Equations

Solving equations involves finding the value of the variable that makes the equation true. This process often includes isolating the variable, applying inverse operations, and sometimes factoring or using the quadratic formula. In this problem, we will need to manipulate the equation derived from the problem statement to find the negative number that satisfies the given conditions.
Recommended video:
5:02
Solving Logarithmic Equations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

When the sum of 6 and twice a positive number is subtracted from the square of the number, 0 results. Find the number.

852
views
Textbook Question

Find b such that (7x + 4)/b + 13 = x has a solution set given by {- 6}.

1248
views
Textbook Question

What is a conditional equation? Give an example.

2042
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation by the method of your choice. 1/(x2 - 3x + 2) = 1/(x + 2) + 5/(x2 - 4)

901
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation by the method of your choice. √2 x2 + 3x - 2√2 = 0

909
views
Textbook Question

What is an inconsistent equation? Give an example.

1871
views