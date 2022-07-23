In Exercises 48–57, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. 6/(5+i)
Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square.
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Key Concepts
Completing the Square
Quadratic Equations
Solving Equations Using Square Roots
Exercises 41–60 contain rational equations with variables in denominators. For each equation, a. write the value or values of the variable that make a denominator zero. These are the restrictions on the variable. b. Keeping the restrictions in mind, solve the equation. 3/(2x - 2) + 1/2 = 2/(x - 1)
Solve each formula for the specified variable. Do you recognize the formula? If so, what does it describe? 1/R = 1/R1 + 1/R2 for R1
Exercises 41–60 contain rational equations with variables in denominators. For each equation, a. write the value or values of the variable that make a denominator zero. These are the restrictions on the variable. b. Keeping the restrictions in mind, solve the equation. 2/(x - 2) = x/(x - 2) - 2
In Exercises 51–58, solve each compound inequality. - 3 ≤ x - 2 < 1
In Exercises 53–60, write each power of i as as i, - 1, - i, or 1. i31