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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 53
Chapter 2, Problem 53

Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square. x2+4x+1=0x^2 + 4x + 1 = 0

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1
Start with the given quadratic equation: \(x^2 + 4x + 1 = 0\).
Move the constant term to the right side to isolate the \(x\) terms: \(x^2 + 4x = -1\).
To complete the square, take half of the coefficient of \(x\), which is 4, divide by 2 to get 2, then square it to get \(2^2 = 4\).
Add this square (4) to both sides of the equation to maintain equality: \(x^2 + 4x + 4 = -1 + 4\).
Rewrite the left side as a perfect square trinomial: \((x + 2)^2 = 3\). From here, you can proceed to solve for \(x\) by taking the square root of both sides.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Completing the Square

Completing the square is a method used to solve quadratic equations by transforming the equation into a perfect square trinomial. This involves adding and subtracting a specific value to create a binomial squared, making it easier to solve for the variable.
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Quadratic Equations

A quadratic equation is a second-degree polynomial equation in the form ax² + bx + c = 0. Understanding its structure is essential for applying methods like completing the square, factoring, or using the quadratic formula to find the roots.
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Solving Equations Using Square Roots

Once a quadratic equation is written as a perfect square equal to a constant, you solve for the variable by taking the square root of both sides. This step introduces both positive and negative roots, which are critical for finding all solutions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 48–57, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. 6/(5+i)

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Textbook Question

Exercises 41–60 contain rational equations with variables in denominators. For each equation, a. write the value or values of the variable that make a denominator zero. These are the restrictions on the variable. b. Keeping the restrictions in mind, solve the equation. 3/(2x - 2) + 1/2 = 2/(x - 1)

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Textbook Question

Solve each formula for the specified variable. Do you recognize the formula? If so, what does it describe? 1/R = 1/R1 + 1/R2 for R1

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Textbook Question

Exercises 41–60 contain rational equations with variables in denominators. For each equation, a. write the value or values of the variable that make a denominator zero. These are the restrictions on the variable. b. Keeping the restrictions in mind, solve the equation. 2/(x - 2) = x/(x - 2) - 2

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 51–58, solve each compound inequality. - 3 ≤ x - 2 < 1

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 53–60, write each power of i as as i, - 1, - i, or 1. i31

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