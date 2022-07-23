In Exercises 71–78, solve each equation. Then determine whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 5x + 7 = 2x + 7
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Chapter 2, Problem 77
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |3 - (2/3)x| > 5
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Start by understanding that the inequality involves an absolute value expression: \(|3 - \frac{2}{3}x| > 5\). The absolute value inequality \(|A| > B\) means that either \(A > B\) or \(A < -B\).
Set up two separate inequalities based on the definition of absolute value inequalities: 1) \(3 - \frac{2}{3}x > 5\) 2) \(3 - \frac{2}{3}x < -5\)
Solve the first inequality \(3 - \frac{2}{3}x > 5\) by isolating \(x\): - Subtract 3 from both sides: \(- \frac{2}{3}x > 2\) - Multiply both sides by the reciprocal of \(-\frac{2}{3}\), which is \(-\frac{3}{2}\). Remember to reverse the inequality sign because you are multiplying by a negative number.
Solve the second inequality \(3 - \frac{2}{3}x < -5\) similarly: - Subtract 3 from both sides: \(- \frac{2}{3}x < -8\) - Multiply both sides by \(-\frac{3}{2}\), reversing the inequality sign again.
Combine the solutions from both inequalities to express the final solution set for \(x\). This will be the union of the two solution intervals obtained.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Absolute Value Inequalities
An absolute value inequality involves expressions within absolute value bars and compares them to a number. To solve |A| > B, where B > 0, split it into two inequalities: A > B or A < -B. This approach helps find all values of the variable that satisfy the inequality.
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Isolating the Variable
Before solving, isolate the variable expression inside the absolute value. This often involves simplifying the inequality and performing algebraic operations like addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division. Proper isolation ensures accurate splitting into two separate inequalities.
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Guided course
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Equations with Two Variables
Solving Linear Inequalities
Once the absolute value inequality is split, solve each linear inequality separately. This involves applying standard inequality rules, such as reversing the inequality sign when multiplying or dividing by a negative number. The solution is the union of both inequality solutions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Exercises 73–75 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Rationalize the denominator: (7 + 4√2)/(2 - 5√2).
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In Exercises 75–82, compute the discriminant. Then determine the number and type of solutions for the given equation.
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The rule for rewriting an absolute value equation without absolute value bars can be extended to equations with two sets of absolute value bars: If u and v represent algebraic expressions, then |u| = |v| is equivalent to u = v or u = - v. Use this to solve the equations in Exercises 77–84. |3x - 1| = |x + 5|
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Solve each equation by the method of your choice.
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Textbook Question
List the quadrant or quadrants satisfying each condition. x3 > 0 and y3 <0
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