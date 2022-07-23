Textbook Question
Compute the discriminant. Then determine the number and type of solutions for the given equation. x2 - 2x + 1 = 0
911
views
Compute the discriminant. Then determine the number and type of solutions for the given equation. x2 - 2x + 1 = 0
In Exercises 75–82, compute the discriminant. Then determine the number and type of solutions for the given equation.
The rule for rewriting an absolute value equation without absolute value bars can be extended to equations with two sets of absolute value bars: If u and v represent algebraic expressions, then |u| = |v| is equivalent to u = v or u = - v. Use this to solve the equations in Exercises 77–84. |3x - 1| = |x + 5|
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. 3|x - 1| + 2 ≥ 8
List the quadrant or quadrants satisfying each condition. x3 > 0 and y3 <0