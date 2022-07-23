In Exercises 71–78, solve each equation. Then determine whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 5x + 7 = 2x + 7
Solve each equation by the method of your choice.
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Key Concepts
Solving Quadratic Equations
Difference of Squares
Isolating the Variable
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |3 - (2/3)x| > 5
Exercises 73–75 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Rationalize the denominator: (7 + 4√2)/(2 - 5√2).
In Exercises 75–82, compute the discriminant. Then determine the number and type of solutions for the given equation.
The rule for rewriting an absolute value equation without absolute value bars can be extended to equations with two sets of absolute value bars: If u and v represent algebraic expressions, then |u| = |v| is equivalent to u = v or u = - v. Use this to solve the equations in Exercises 77–84. |3x - 1| = |x + 5|
In Exercises 75–82, compute the discriminant. Then determine the number and type of solutions for the given equation.