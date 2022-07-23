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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 77
Chapter 2, Problem 77

Solve each equation by the method of your choice. (x3)225=0(x-3)^2 - 25 = 0

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Start with the given equation: \( (x-3)^2 - 25 = 0 \).
Isolate the squared term by adding 25 to both sides: \( (x-3)^2 = 25 \).
Take the square root of both sides, remembering to consider both the positive and negative roots: \( x - 3 = \pm \sqrt{25} \).
Simplify the square root: \( x - 3 = \pm 5 \).
Solve for \(x\) by adding 3 to both sides for each case: \( x = 3 + 5 \) and \( x = 3 - 5 \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Solving Quadratic Equations

Quadratic equations are polynomial equations of degree two, typically in the form ax² + bx + c = 0. Solving them involves finding values of x that satisfy the equation. Common methods include factoring, completing the square, and using the quadratic formula.
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Difference of Squares

The difference of squares is a special factoring technique where an expression of the form a² - b² can be factored into (a - b)(a + b). Recognizing this pattern simplifies solving equations like (x - 3)² - 25 = 0 by rewriting 25 as 5².
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Isolating the Variable

Isolating the variable means manipulating the equation to get x alone on one side. This often involves adding, subtracting, multiplying, dividing, or taking roots. It is a fundamental step in solving equations to find the exact values of the unknown.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 71–78, solve each equation. Then determine whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 5x + 7 = 2x + 7

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |3 - (2/3)x| > 5

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Textbook Question

Exercises 73–75 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Rationalize the denominator: (7 + 4√2)/(2 - 5√2).

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 75–82, compute the discriminant. Then determine the number and type of solutions for the given equation. 2x211x+3=02x^2 - 11x + 3 = 0

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Textbook Question

The rule for rewriting an absolute value equation without absolute value bars can be extended to equations with two sets of absolute value bars: If u and v represent algebraic expressions, then |u| = |v| is equivalent to u = v or u = - v. Use this to solve the equations in Exercises 77–84. |3x - 1| = |x + 5|

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 75–82, compute the discriminant. Then determine the number and type of solutions for the given equation. x24x5=0x^2 - 4x - 5 = 0

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