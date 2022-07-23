Compute the discriminant. Then determine the number and type of solutions for the given equation. x2 - 2x + 1 = 0
List the quadrant or quadrants satisfying each condition. x3 > 0 and y3 <0
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Key Concepts
Quadrants of the Cartesian Plane
Inequalities and Their Solutions
Cubic Functions and Their Behavior
The rule for rewriting an absolute value equation without absolute value bars can be extended to equations with two sets of absolute value bars: If u and v represent algebraic expressions, then |u| = |v| is equivalent to u = v or u = - v. Use this to solve the equations in Exercises 77–84. |4x - 3| = |4x - 5|
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |3 - (2/3)x| > 5
In Exercises 75–82, compute the discriminant. Then determine the number and type of solutions for the given equation.
The rule for rewriting an absolute value equation without absolute value bars can be extended to equations with two sets of absolute value bars: If u and v represent algebraic expressions, then |u| = |v| is equivalent to u = v or u = - v. Use this to solve the equations in Exercises 77–84. |3x - 1| = |x + 5|
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. 3|x - 1| + 2 ≥ 8