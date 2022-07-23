Write each complex number in standard form. (2 + 3i)3

Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |2x - 6| < 8
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In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |2x - 6| < 8
Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square. 3x2 - 5x - 10 = 0
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |3x + 5| < 17
In Exercises 61–76, solve each absolute value equation or indicate that the equation has no solution. |x - 2| = 7
In Exercises 61–66, find all values of x satisfying the given conditions.
Determine the constant that should be added to the binomial so that it becomes a perfect square trinomial. Then write and factor the trinomial.