Textbook Question
Write each complex number in standard form. (2 + 3i)3
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Write each complex number in standard form. (2 + 3i)3
Perform the indicated operation(s) and write the result in standard form. (2 - 3i)(1 - i) - (3 - i)(3 + i)
Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square. 3x2 - 5x - 10 = 0
In Exercises 61–76, solve each absolute value equation or indicate that the equation has no solution. |x - 2| = 7
In Exercises 61–66, find all values of x satisfying the given conditions.
Determine the constant that should be added to the binomial so that it becomes a perfect square trinomial. Then write and factor the trinomial.