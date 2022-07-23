Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 64
Chapter 2, Problem 64

In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |3x + 5| < 17

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that an absolute value inequality of the form \(|A| < B\) (where \(B > 0\)) can be rewritten as a compound inequality: \(-B < A < B\).
Apply this rule to the given inequality \(|3x + 5| < 17\), which becomes \(-17 < 3x + 5 < 17\).
Next, solve the compound inequality by isolating \(x\). Start by subtracting 5 from all parts: \(-17 - 5 < 3x < 17 - 5\).
Simplify the inequalities: \(-22 < 3x < 12\).
Finally, divide all parts by 3 to solve for \(x\): \(\frac{-22}{3} < x < 4\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Value Definition

The absolute value of a number represents its distance from zero on the number line, always as a non-negative value. For any expression |A|, it equals A if A is non-negative, and -A if A is negative. Understanding this helps in rewriting absolute value inequalities into equivalent compound inequalities.
Recommended video:
08:07
Vertex Form

Solving Absolute Value Inequalities

An inequality of the form |A| < B (where B > 0) can be rewritten as a compound inequality: -B < A < B. This means the expression inside the absolute value lies between -B and B. This approach allows solving the inequality by breaking it into two linear inequalities.
Recommended video:
06:07
Linear Inequalities

Linear Inequalities

Once the absolute value inequality is rewritten without absolute values, it becomes a linear inequality or a system of inequalities. Solving these involves isolating the variable using algebraic operations like addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division, while considering the direction of the inequality.
Recommended video:
06:07
Linear Inequalities
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write each complex number in standard form. (2 + 3i)3

753
views
Textbook Question

Perform the indicated operation(s) and write the result in standard form. (2 - 3i)(1 - i) - (3 - i)(3 + i)

924
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square. 3x2 - 5x - 10 = 0

1011
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 61–76, solve each absolute value equation or indicate that the equation has no solution. |x - 2| = 7

746
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 61–66, find all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y1=x35,y2=x54,andy1y2=1y_1 = \(\frac{x - 3}{5}\), \(\quad\) y_2 = \(\frac{x - 5}{4}\), \(\quad\) \(\text{and}\) \(\quad\) y_1 - y_2 = 1

882
views
Textbook Question

Determine the constant that should be added to the binomial so that it becomes a perfect square trinomial. Then write and factor the trinomial. x2+20x x^2+ 20x

1152
views