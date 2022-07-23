Textbook Question
Write each complex number in standard form. (2 + 3i)3
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Write each complex number in standard form. (2 + 3i)3
Solve each equation in Exercises 65–74 using the quadratic formula.
Perform the indicated operation(s) and write the result in standard form. (2 - 3i)(1 - i) - (3 - i)(3 + i)
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |3x + 5| < 17
In Exercises 61–76, solve each absolute value equation or indicate that the equation has no solution. |2x - 1| = 5
Determine the constant that should be added to the binomial so that it becomes a perfect square trinomial. Then write and factor the trinomial.