Textbook Question
Write each complex number in standard form. (2 + 3i)3
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Write each complex number in standard form. (2 + 3i)3
Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square.
Write each complex number in standard form. (1 - i)3
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |x + 3| ≤ 4
In Exercises 61–76, solve each absolute value equation or indicate that the equation has no solution. |x - 2| = 7
In Exercises 61–66, find all values of x satisfying the given conditions.