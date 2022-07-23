Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 65
Chapter 2, Problem 65

Perform the indicated operation(s) and write the result in standard form. (2 - 3i)(1 - i) - (3 - i)(3 + i)

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, apply the distributive property (FOIL method) to multiply the complex numbers in each product separately. For the first product, expand \((2 - 3i)(1 - i)\) by multiplying each term in the first parenthesis by each term in the second parenthesis.
Similarly, expand the second product \((3 - i)(3 + i)\) using the distributive property or recognize it as a difference of squares since it is of the form \((a - b)(a + b)\).
After expanding both products, simplify each expression by combining like terms, remembering that \(i^2 = -1\).
Subtract the second simplified expression from the first simplified expression as indicated by the problem.
Finally, combine the real parts and the imaginary parts separately to write the result in standard form \(a + bi\), where \(a\) and \(b\) are real numbers.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complex Number Multiplication

Multiplying complex numbers involves using the distributive property (FOIL) and applying the rule i² = -1. Each term in the first complex number is multiplied by each term in the second, then like terms are combined to simplify the expression.
Recommended video:
05:02
Multiplying Complex Numbers

Standard Form of a Complex Number

The standard form of a complex number is written as a + bi, where a is the real part and b is the imaginary coefficient. After performing operations, the result should be simplified and expressed clearly in this form.
Recommended video:
05:02
Multiplying Complex Numbers

Subtraction of Complex Numbers

Subtracting complex numbers involves subtracting their real parts and their imaginary parts separately. This operation is straightforward once both complex numbers are expressed in standard form.
Recommended video:
03:18
Adding and Subtracting Complex Numbers
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each equation in Exercises 65–74 using the quadratic formula. x2+8x+15=0x^2 + 8x + 15 = 0

916
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |2(x - 1) + 4| ≤ 8

806
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square. 3x2 - 5x - 10 = 0

1011
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |3x + 5| < 17

614
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 61–76, solve each absolute value equation or indicate that the equation has no solution. |2x - 1| = 5

752
views
Textbook Question

Determine the constant that should be added to the binomial so that it becomes a perfect square trinomial. Then write and factor the trinomial. x2+20x x^2+ 20x

1152
views