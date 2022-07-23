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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 65
Chapter 2, Problem 65

Solve each equation in Exercises 65–74 using the quadratic formula. x2+8x+15=0x^2 + 8x + 15 = 0

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1
Identify the coefficients in the quadratic equation \(x^2 + 8x + 15 = 0\). Here, \(a = 1\), \(b = 8\), and \(c = 15\).
Recall the quadratic formula: \(x = \frac{-b \pm \sqrt{b^2 - 4ac}}{2a}\).
Substitute the values of \(a\), \(b\), and \(c\) into the quadratic formula: \(x = \frac{-8 \pm \sqrt{8^2 - 4 \cdot 1 \cdot 15}}{2 \cdot 1}\).
Simplify inside the square root (the discriminant): calculate \(8^2 - 4 \cdot 1 \cdot 15\) to determine the value under the square root.
Evaluate the square root and then compute the two possible values for \(x\) by using the plus and minus signs in the formula.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Quadratic Equation

A quadratic equation is a second-degree polynomial equation in the form ax² + bx + c = 0, where a ≠ 0. It represents a parabola when graphed, and its solutions are the x-values where the parabola intersects the x-axis.
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Quadratic Formula

The quadratic formula x = (-b ± √(b² - 4ac)) / (2a) provides the solutions to any quadratic equation ax² + bx + c = 0. It uses coefficients a, b, and c to find roots, including real and complex solutions.
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Discriminant

The discriminant, given by b² - 4ac, determines the nature of the roots of a quadratic equation. If positive, there are two distinct real roots; if zero, one real root; and if negative, two complex conjugate roots.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 61–66, find all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y1 = 5/(x + 4), y2 = 3/(x + 3), y3 = (12x + 19)/(x2 + 7x + 12). and y1 + y2 = y3.

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Textbook Question

Perform the indicated operation(s) and write the result in standard form. (2 - 3i)(1 - i) - (3 - i)(3 + i)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |2(x - 1) + 4| ≤ 8

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square. 3x2 - 5x - 10 = 0

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 61–76, solve each absolute value equation or indicate that the equation has no solution. |2x - 1| = 5

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Textbook Question

Determine the constant that should be added to the binomial so that it becomes a perfect square trinomial. Then write and factor the trinomial. x2+20x x^2+ 20x

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