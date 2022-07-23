Textbook Question
In Exercises 61–66, find all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y1 = 5/(x + 4), y2 = 3/(x + 3), y3 = (12x + 19)/(x2 + 7x + 12). and y1 + y2 = y3.
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In Exercises 61–66, find all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y1 = 5/(x + 4), y2 = 3/(x + 3), y3 = (12x + 19)/(x2 + 7x + 12). and y1 + y2 = y3.
Perform the indicated operation(s) and write the result in standard form. (2 - 3i)(1 - i) - (3 - i)(3 + i)
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |2(x - 1) + 4| ≤ 8
Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square. 3x2 - 5x - 10 = 0
In Exercises 61–76, solve each absolute value equation or indicate that the equation has no solution. |2x - 1| = 5
Determine the constant that should be added to the binomial so that it becomes a perfect square trinomial. Then write and factor the trinomial.