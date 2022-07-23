Textbook Question
Determine whether each statement makes sense or does not make sense, and explain your reasoning. I used the ordered pairs (- 2, 2), (0, 0), and (2, 2) to graph a straight line.
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Determine whether each statement makes sense or does not make sense, and explain your reasoning. I used the ordered pairs (- 2, 2), (0, 0), and (2, 2) to graph a straight line.
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |x| > 3
In Exercises 61–76, solve each absolute value equation or indicate that the equation has no solution. 2|4 - (5/2)x| + 6 = 18
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |x - 1| ≥ 2
Solve each equation using the quadratic formula.
Solve each equation in Exercises 65–74 using the quadratic formula.