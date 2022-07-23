Collinearity

Collinearity refers to the property of points lying on the same straight line. For three points to be collinear, the slope between any two pairs of points must be the same. In this case, checking if the ordered pairs (-2, 2), (0, 0), and (2, 2) are collinear involves calculating the slopes and confirming they are equal, which is key to validating the statement about graphing a straight line.