Textbook Question
Determine whether each statement makes sense or does not make sense, and explain your reasoning. I used the ordered pairs (- 2, 2), (0, 0), and (2, 2) to graph a straight line.
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Determine whether each statement makes sense or does not make sense, and explain your reasoning. I used the ordered pairs (- 2, 2), (0, 0), and (2, 2) to graph a straight line.
Find all values of x such that y = 0. y = 1/(5x + 5) - 3/(x + 1) + 7/5
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |x| > 3
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |x - 1| ≥ 2
In Exercises 65–70, perform the indicated operation(s) and write the result in standard form. 5√-16 + 3√-81
Solve each equation in Exercises 65–74 using the quadratic formula.