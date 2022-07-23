Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |3x - 8| > 7
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In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |3x - 8| > 7
Determine whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. The ordered pair (2, 5) satisfies 3y - 2x = - 4.
Evaluate (x2 + 19)/(2 - x) for x = 3i.
In Exercises 71–78, solve each equation. Then determine whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 4(x + 5) = 21 + 4x
Exercises 73–75 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Multiply: (7 - 3x)(- 2 - 5x)
Exercises 73–75 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Simplify: √18 - √8